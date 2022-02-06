Chiwuike "Chi-Chi" Owunwanne grew up in a village in Nigeria.

The lessons he learned from his grandparents in Akirika-Uku stayed with him when, at nearly 12 years old, Owunwanne left to join his parents in Buffalo.

From the Five Points neighborhood, Owunwanne began an educational and career journey that ultimately led him back to Buffalo. After graduating from SUNY-Geneseo, he worked for a hedge fund for 10 years. Then, he earned a master's degree in public administration from the University of Pennsylvania and took a series of jobs with the Pennsylvania state government.

In 2019, Owunwanne came back to Buffalo for a position leading the University at Buffalo Regional Institute's East Side Avenues initiative. His passion for community and economic development recently led him to a new role, at KeyBank: corporate responsibility officer and community relations manager for the bank's Buffalo, Rochester and Eastern Pennsylvania markets.

Owunwanne, 41, talked about his life's journey and the opportunities he sees to help keep Buffalo's neighborhoods intact by training more people in commercial development.

Q: What does it mean to be corporate responsibility officer?

A: At the core of it is me being able to elevate the voice of the community within KeyBank, and also be the voice of KeyBank within the community.

Those voices can sometimes be loud, boisterous. And to some degree, I understand, because the relationships with banks over the decades, the history, is full of some promises – some kept and some broken. To some degree, the bank itself creating the opportunity that would allow those voices from the community to be heard, I think that's a wonderful thing.

Q: You grew up in Nigeria and moved to Buffalo. How did that come about?

A: My parents came here back in the '80s when the University at Buffalo had a robust student visa program. (My father) came here to finish his education.

My grandfather, who ultimately raised me, he believed in the power of education, what an education can do for a people. And growing up in a small village in Nigeria, with less than 2,000 people, being educated was something he himself did not have an opportunity for, but he understood the value in it.

So he decided to pave the way to ensure his sons were able to come here and educate themselves. The plan was for them to come here and educate themselves, acquire some knowledge and bring it back home to help lift the village. Unfortunately, that did not happen. My parents, along with three of my uncles that came, they never went back.

My grandparents raised me, and I did not know my parents. I met my dad when I was 9, and my mother when I was 12. I just came here to Buffalo and had an already-made family. I have two younger siblings who were already here in Buffalo.

Q: After graduating college, you worked for a hedge fund. What did you take from that experience?

A: It was certainly an opportunity that I very much cherish until today, because it gave me an exposure to something I don't think I would have had an opportunity to do.

I bought my first house in 2011, so I was doing very well for myself. However, the Black and brown communities, especially the ones that surrounded the office, which was Trenton (N.J.), they were not doing so well.

Sort of watching all of that unfold had a profound impact on me and what I wanted to do with the rest of my career.

Q: After earning your master's degree, you worked for the Pennsylvania government in economic development. What impression did that make on you?

A: As I was traveling the state monitoring and closing grants, it afforded me the opportunity to witness how some of our most cherished communities were just hollowed out as a result of people just fleeing those places into major cities. It just deepened my passion for community and economic development.

Q: When you were program director for East Side Avenues, what did neighborhood residents say were their priorities?

A: One of the most profound things that I did hear was, there were a lot of East Side residents that owned commercial properties, perhaps passed on from a family member or that they bought when they were just 19 years old and held onto to.

What I heard was there were folks coming in and knocking on their doors, wanting them to sell those properties. And that, to me, was a challenge, or an issue, in that this is how, essentially, displacement starts to happen. This is how gentrification comes into communities. We thought that we should do something about that.

We ultimately came up with the Community-Based Real Estate Development Training Program. It's simple, but it's impactful. It's basically an adult education that teaches folks who own commercial properties the nuts and bolts of commercial real estate development. The idea behind that was, if we were able to essentially build a bench of citizen developers, they then can be the drivers of the economic development within their communities.

I recognized the great impact that it could have in the community, in terms of keeping the fabric of the neighborhoods intact, and also building a bench of Black and brown people in an industry space in which you often don't see Black and brown people, which is real estate development.

Q: How will you measure success in your job?

A: A measure of success is something I'm still essentially trying to figure out. But I will tell you one area I'm incredibly focused on. Given all the federal packages that we're hearing about, I feel that this is a great opportunity – just removing KeyBank from the equation for a second – to provide financial wellness and education to low- and moderate-income communities.

As far as Key's concerned, this is something we've already started doing at the Delavan-Grider branch. We had put out almost $50,000 in grants for small home repair, windows, things like that. Those are areas I would really, really want to double down on.

Part of the problem in (low- to moderate-income) communities, especially the ones that are Black and brown people, is the valuation of property has always just been depressed. By doing some of these little repairs, we can certainly see an appreciation in home values.

We know that home ownership is one of the levers to wealth creation in this country. We know that by having a home that you own, you can leverage that home to send your kids to school, for a loan to start a business.

By doing some of those small repairs, we can ensure that home values are right, that the values keep going up with those repairs, so that folks can leverage those homes to further themselves economically.

