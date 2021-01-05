 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa businesses to host outdoor viewing of Bills' game Saturday
0 comments
top story

Chippewa businesses to host outdoor viewing of Bills' game Saturday

Support this work for $1 a month
Chippewa Street dining

Partitions closed Chippewa Street to traffic in July for businesses to conduct outdoor dining.

 Sharon Cantillon

Some small businesses on Chippewa are working with the City of Buffalo to provide outdoor dining and large screen televisions so patrons can view the Buffalo Bills’ playoff game Saturday, city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Last November, the city extended its Small Business Social Distancing Initiative program for the winter months until May of this year, DeGeorge said.

The program allows small businesses and restaurants to use open spaces like privately owned parking lots, sidewalks or other city-owned property to create open air seating or retail to maintain safe physical distancing, according to the city's website. The extension included the use of propane heaters.

The details for Saturday’s outdoor event are being finalized, DeGeorge said, and the city plans to provide specifics Wednesday afternoon.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Work begins at Nicklaus golf course in Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News