Chippewa businesses to host outdoor viewing of Bills' game Saturday

Some small businesses on Chippewa are working with the City of Buffalo to provide outdoor dining and large screen televisions so patrons can view the Buffalo Bills’ playoff game Saturday, city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Tuesday.
Last November, the city extended its Small Business Social Distancing Initiative program for the winter months until May of this year, DeGeorge said.
The program allows small businesses and restaurants to use open spaces like privately owned parking lots, sidewalks or other city-owned property to create open air seating or retail to maintain safe physical distancing, according to the city's website. The extension included the use of propane heaters.
The details for Saturday’s outdoor event are being finalized, DeGeorge said, and the city plans to provide specifics Wednesday afternoon.