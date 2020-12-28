 Skip to main content
Children's Hospital fund named for grandmother of Bills' Josh Allen passes $1 million
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) points to the sky after scoring a touchdown thinking of his grandmother that passed away Saturday. Photo taken at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

An Amherst native and diehard Buffalo Bills fan's $217,000 donation to Oishei Children's Hospital has pushed donations made to a fund in the name of Josh Allen's grandmother past the $1 million mark.

Sue McCollum of St. Louis, Mo., said she made the donation in honor of her late parents, Frederick D. and Joan R. McCollum.

"My parents loved their family, their hometown and we grew up knowing Sundays were made for Buffalo Bills football! They’d be proud to know they are joining the Bills Mafia in honoring Josh Allen’s own grandmother and in doing great things for the kids in Buffalo,” McCollum wrote in a statement provided by the hospital.

Sue McCollum

Buffalo native Sue McCollum, left, donated $217,000 to Oishei Children’s Hospital for the Patricia Allen Fund. She is pictured with her sister, Kathy Grant, at the Bills-Patriots game in Buffalo in 2011.

The donation was made in response to the death several weeks ago of Patricia Allen, grandmother of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. McCollum's gift to the Patricia Allen Fund established by Oishei Children's Hospital sent donations to the fund over the $1 million mark.

"No way," tweeted Allen shortly after McCollum's donation was made public.

The fund will allow for ongoing support to the pediatric critical care team at the hospital who provide life-saving care to pediatric patients.

McCollum is the owner and CEO of two Anheuser-Busch distributors in south Florida, Eagle Brands Sales and Double Eagle Distributing. She is also the CEO of Major Brands, a Missouri-based wine and spirits wholesaler.

The hospital reported McCollum also has a personal connection to Oishei Children's Hospital. Her great nephew, Jack Marchetta, has been treated there for a rare autoimmune disease called juvenile myositis.

