Children's Hospital fund named for grandmother of Bills' Josh Allen passes $1 million

An Amherst native and diehard Buffalo Bills fan's $217,000 donation to Oishei Children's Hospital has pushed donations made to a fund in the name of Josh Allen's grandmother past the $1 million mark.

Sue McCollum of St. Louis, Mo., said she made the donation in honor of her late parents, Frederick D. and Joan R. McCollum.

"My parents loved their family, their hometown and we grew up knowing Sundays were made for Buffalo Bills football! They’d be proud to know they are joining the Bills Mafia in honoring Josh Allen’s own grandmother and in doing great things for the kids in Buffalo,” McCollum wrote in a statement provided by the hospital.

The donation was made in response to the death several weeks ago of Patricia Allen, grandmother of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. McCollum's gift to the Patricia Allen Fund established by Oishei Children's Hospital sent donations to the fund over the $1 million mark.

