Children as young as 12 may now hunt deer with guns in Erie County

Earlier this year, New York adopted a law that allows 12- and 13-year-old children to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow in the presence of a licensed, experienced adult. But it is up to each county to opt into the law. All other Western New York counties have opted in.

Children as young as 12 already were permitted to hunt with adult oversight and may use firearms to shoot small game, which includes game birds, squirrels, rabbits and coyotes. But they were limited to regular compound bow hunting for deer.

Until this year, New York was the only state to forbid children at this age from hunting big game with a firearm. The adopted 2021 state budget changed that by including a provision to permit children 12 and 13 to use a rifle, shotgun, muzzleloader or crossbow with supervision if counties opt into the state's three-year pilot program.

Rockland County is now the only county in the state that hasn't opted in. The state law bars Westchester and Suffolk counties from being able to opt in.

Under the new state law, 12- and 13-year-olds who hunt deer with firearms must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older who has at least three years of experience hunting deer.

Local and state hunting advocates have indicated that youth hunters under a mentor's guidance are four times safer than the general hunting population and become safer and more responsible hunting adults. But that has not eliminated controversy, particularly from animal rights advocates and those concerned about guns being handled by children for any reason.

