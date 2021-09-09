Children as young as 12 may hunt deer with guns in Erie County

"Unless Erie County can develop complementary legislation that focuses around gun violence and the lives that are lost due to firearms, I cannot in good faith support a local law that expands the use of it for recreational use, especially for children," said Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, D-Buffalo.

Earlier this year, New York adopted a law that allows 12- and 13-year-old children to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow in the presence of a licensed, experienced adult. But it is up to each county to opt into the law. All other Western New York counties have opted in.

Children as young as 12 already were permitted to hunt with adult oversight and may use firearms to shoot small game, which includes game birds, squirrels, rabbits and coyotes. But they were limited to regular compound bow hunting for deer.

Until this year, New York was the only state to forbid children at this age from hunting big game with a firearm. The adopted 2021 state budget changed that by including a provision to permit children 12 and 13 to use a rifle, shotgun, muzzleloader or crossbow with supervision if counties opt into the state's three-year pilot program.

Rockland County is now the only county in the state that hasn't opted in. The state law bars Westchester and Suffolk counties from being able to opt in.