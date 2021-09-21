Children 18 and younger see sharpest Covid-19 rise in Erie County

Erie County reported 1,572 new Covid-19 cases in the week ending Saturday, an increase of 8.5% from the total for the week ending Sept. 11. But that represents a slight drop from the 9.5% increase the week before and a significant decline from the nearly 22% rise the week before that.

Erie County saw 165 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the week ending Saturday. That's up from the previous week's rate of 152 per 100,000 residents and still well above the "high transmission" threshold of 100 or more cases per 100,000 residents set by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

County officials reported children 18 and younger saw the highest positive test rates, and case counts for those ages four and younger, five to 10 years old and 14 to 17 years old all rose by at least 30% for the week ending Saturday, compared to the previous week.

Cases for children under 18 rose from 163 for the week ending Aug. 28 to 356 for the week ending Saturday, a 118% increase over that period.

Parsing the numbers: Why vaccinated residents made up 40% of Erie County's positive Covid-19 tests Unlike those with no protection, fully vaccinated patients who are hospitalized with breakthrough Covid-19 cases, or who die from the virus, are far more likely to have serious, underlying health issues.

This comes as students have returned to the classroom for the start of the school year and as parents await approval of the vaccine for children ages five to 11, a step federal regulators could take by the end of this year.