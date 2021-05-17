Child Victims Act lawsuit accuses murdered priest of molesting boy

Bissonette, ordained in 1958, died at the age of 54.

The Rev. Roy Herberger said Bissonette was widely known as an honest, open and spiritual man who would stand up for anybody who was less fortunate or was being oppressed.

Accused of sex abuse, Buffalo priest fires back with defamation lawsuit The lawsuit is the first known defamation case in Western New York filed against a person over allegations made in a Child Victims Act

Herberger was the subject of an abuse allegation and has sued his accuser for defamation to help restore his reputation. Herberger was suspended from ministry and ultimately allowed to return to his priestly duties after a diocese investigation cleared him. His accuser filed a Child Victims Act case anyway, and Herberger fired back with a defamation claim in State Supreme Court.

"I'm going through the expense and frustration just to prove to other people that if you know up front that you're lying and you're just doing it to get the money, know that you can be sued," Herberger said.

But, he added, "When the deceased has no opportunity to defend him or herself, that's a real problem."

Bissonette's name and priestly work are memorialized across Western New York. A foundation established in his name provides funds for peace and social justice activities.