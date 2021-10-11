Child respiratory disease comes early and hard, raising specter flu could do the same

No mothers or children infected with Covid-19 have died at Oishei Children’s Hospital, Turkovich said, though that has not been the case elsewhere. The New York Times and other news outlets have reported about both – mostly in communities with lower Covid vaccination rates – as well as mothers with the disease delivering stillborn babies.

+2 Doctors and a Buffalo mom recommend those who are pregnant get the Covid-19 vaccine Large studies now show that the risks of Covid-19 to fertility and pregnancy are dwarfed by the benefits of becoming immunized against the disease.

In a large-scale study of more than 870,000 women in the U.S. who became pregnant during the pandemic, researchers reported in August that percentages of serious complications remained small in pregnant women who were vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Still, they found that those who contracted the coronavirus were six times more likely to be admitted to intensive care during pregnancy; 14 times more likely to suffer respiratory failure and need mechanical ventilation; and 15 times more likely to die, according to the study, first reported in JAMA Open Network.

None of the children or pregnant women admitted to Oishei Children's with Covid-19 in September or so far this month were vaccinated against Covid-19, Turkovich said.