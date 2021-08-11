 Skip to main content
Child hit riding bike in Sloan is in serious condition
Child hit riding bike in Sloan is in serious condition

Derek Gee

A 10-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while riding his bicycle in Sloan, Cheektowaga Police Lt. Brian Coons reported.

The accident occurred at about 5 p.m. on Lovejoy Street near Griffith Park, according to the report. Emergency responders from the Sloan Active Hose Company assisted at the scene and the boy was taken by AMR ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital. 

Information about the vehicle and the driver was not released pending investigation, Coons said. Anyone who witnessed the accident or has a video of it should call the Cheektowaga Police Accident Investigation Unit at 686-3580.

Reporter

Dale Anderson

