 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chickens lost in a coop fire on Upper Mountain Road in Cambrria
0 comments

Chickens lost in a coop fire on Upper Mountain Road in Cambrria

Support this work for $1 a month

Several chickens were lost in a chicken coop fire Friday on Upper Mountain Road in Cambria, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the fire in a yard at 4175 Upper Mountain Road at about 6:22 p.m.

Deputies said the burning chicken coop, which was built off the exterior wall of an unattached garage, was extinguished by the Cambria Volunteer Fire Company and South Lockport Fire Company. The chicken coop was destroyed in the fire, but the garage was spared any major damage, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No human injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: West Side apartments first in nation to offer unique bed

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News