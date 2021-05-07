Chickens lost in a coop fire on Upper Mountain Road in Cambria

Several chickens were lost in a chicken coop fire Friday on Upper Mountain Road in Cambria, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the fire in a yard at 4175 Upper Mountain Road at about 6:22 p.m.

Deputies said the burning chicken coop, which was built off the exterior wall of an unattached garage, was extinguished by the Cambria Volunteer Fire Company and South Lockport Fire Company. The chicken coop was destroyed in the fire, but the garage was spared any major damage, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No injuries to any people were reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team.