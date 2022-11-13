 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cherry Creek man involved in domestic incident reportedly fights police

  • Updated
  • 0
A Cherry Creek man was arrested after allegedly fighting with police who were responding to a report of a domestic incident Friday morning, according to state police in Chautauqua County.

Nicholas S. Mason, 26, is charged with resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and fourth-degree criminal mischief, all A misdemeanors, as well as third-degree menacing, false personation and two counts of second-degree harassment.

Troopers and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at a residence in Cherry Creek a little before 11 a.m.

They spoke with the female party, Mason’s fiancé, who stated that there was a verbal and physical altercation that occurred, state police said in a news release.

She reportedly told them Mason was upstairs, and troopers located him underneath a blanket. Mason began fighting with police, attempting to use his head and body to strike them, state police said.

Mason was placed into custody and allegedly continued to be uncooperative, giving a false name and refusing to give any other personal information.

He was transported to Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.

0 Comments

Tags

Reporter

Michael J. Petro is a business reporter for The Buffalo News. The Buffalo State College graduate is a former sports writer who previously served as the editor of both The Sun and Buffalo Law Journal.

