Chemung Canal Trust creating a Western New York presence

Chemung Canal Trust, based in Elmira, is taking a step toward opening its first Western New York branch.

The bank will open a loan production office at 9159 Main St. in Clarence in late April or early May, said Scott Heffner, vice president of marketing.

"The goal in the next few years is to start building that out into a full-fledged, full-service banking location, with hopefully more locations in the future, as well."

Chemung Canal bills itself as the oldest active independent bank in the state, dating to 1833. Its westernmost branch in the state is in Steuben County.

Matt Glynn

