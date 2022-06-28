Cheektowaga Town justice race sets up November contest; Ostrowski wins four primaries for Pendleton town justice

Candidates for town justice in Cheektowaga will meet again in November, while voters in Pendleton made a decisive choice for a former Town Board member to become the next town justice.

In Cheektowaga, endorsed Democrat Jennifer A. Runfola won the Democrat primary over John J. Wanat, but Wanat won the Conservative primary by more than two-to-one, according to unofficial tallies.

Runfola, an attorney for 25 years and a former confidential law clerk to Erie County Court Judge Thomas P. Franczyk, has served as an Erie County assistant district attorney and went into private practice in 1999.

Wanat, a registered Democrat who has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, is a sergeant with the Cheektowaga Police Department, where he has worked for 22 years.

In Pendleton, retired Niagara County Sheriff's Capt. Todd T. Ostrowski faced off against Wolfgang Buechler in four primaries. Ostrowski is a former Pendleton Town Board member, and Buechler is the chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Incumbent Justice Ed Maziarz is not seeking re-election.

Unofficial results had Ostrowski winning the Republican, Democrat, Conservative and Working Families races.

Registered party members in some districts will head to the polls again in August, the primary day for Congressional and State Senate candidates. Voting was split into two primary dates because courts rejected new district lines drawn by Democrats. By the time new lines were in place, it was too late to organize a vote in June. Those primaries will be held Aug. 23.

