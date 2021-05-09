Cheektowaga to rename park for all veterans, after two years of debate

For the past two years, Cheektowaga has considered whether to rename one of its town parks in honor of all veterans, or in honor of one in particular.
The decision seems to have been made.
On the agenda for Tuesday's Town Board meeting, all seven members are co-sponsors of a resolution to rename Nob Hill Park as "Veterans Park at Nob Hill."
The board had considered naming it after Neil E. Bateman, a Cheektowaga man who died in combat in Vietnam in 1968.
Supervisor Diane Benczkowski noted that last July, the Town Board did rename Colonial Drive as PFC Neil E. Bateman Drive.
His brother, Glenn Bateman, and some other residents have promoted the notion of naming the park after Neil Bateman by name, but Benczkowski said that would not be appropriate.
"There's other veterans in the Town of Cheektowaga who died in Vietnam, including Richard Knaus. He was the first," Benczkowski said Saturday. "How are we going to tell that family he didn't matter, but Glenn Bateman's brother mattered more?"
She said Knaus and Bateman had a lot in common. Both attended Maryvale High School and both won the Silver Star and Purple Heart in Vietnam.
Other Cheektowaga streets have been named for veterans, Benczkowski said, including Cari Lane in memory of Cari Anne Gasiewicz, who died in Iraq in 2004, and R. V. Derenda Lane in memory of Robert Derenda, who died in Iraq in 2005.
In an email to the Town Board Friday, retired attorney Gerald Chiari, a classmate of Neil Bateman's at Maryvale, defended the idea of honoring Bateman with the park name.
"The primary issue raised is: Does such naming in any way diminish the sacrifices of other veterans equally deserving of recognition?" Chiari wrote. "Quite the contrary. The personalization of the memorial park, especially with the name of a local hero, allows more people to identify with and relate to the park’s true purpose, to honor those veterans who served and fought for our freedom, as exemplified by the extraordinary heroism of Neil E. Bateman."
He also said fundraising for the veterans park wouldn't have proceeded as well as it did if Bateman's name hadn't been attached.
"How do you give more recognition to one soldier over another?" Benczkowski asked. "I just feel, and all the board members feel, we have to be fair to all the veterans, living and deceased."
Nob Hill Park is located off Cleveland Drive and has been a town park since 1981.
Tuesday's Town Board meeting begins at 8 p.m. The public cannot attend in person because of Covid-19 restrictions. The session will be televised live on YouTube.