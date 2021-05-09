Cheektowaga to rename park for all veterans, after two years of debate

For the past two years, Cheektowaga has considered whether to rename one of its town parks in honor of all veterans, or in honor of one in particular.

The decision seems to have been made.

On the agenda for Tuesday's Town Board meeting, all seven members are co-sponsors of a resolution to rename Nob Hill Park as "Veterans Park at Nob Hill."

The board had considered naming it after Neil E. Bateman, a Cheektowaga man who died in combat in Vietnam in 1968.

Supervisor Diane Benczkowski noted that last July, the Town Board did rename Colonial Drive as PFC Neil E. Bateman Drive.

His brother, Glenn Bateman, and some other residents have promoted the notion of naming the park after Neil Bateman by name, but Benczkowski said that would not be appropriate.

"There's other veterans in the Town of Cheektowaga who died in Vietnam, including Richard Knaus. He was the first," Benczkowski said Saturday. "How are we going to tell that family he didn't matter, but Glenn Bateman's brother mattered more?"

She said Knaus and Bateman had a lot in common. Both attended Maryvale High School and both won the Silver Star and Purple Heart in Vietnam.