 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cheektowaga to rename park for all veterans, after two years of debate
0 comments
top story

Cheektowaga to rename park for all veterans, after two years of debate

Support this work for $1 a month
Municipal-Budget-Mulville

Cheektowaga town supervisor Diane Benczkowski at the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga on Friday, May 1, 2020.

 Mark Mulville

For the past two years, Cheektowaga has considered whether to rename one of its town parks in honor of all veterans, or in honor of one in particular.

The decision seems to have been made.

On the agenda for Tuesday's Town Board meeting, all seven members are co-sponsors of a resolution to rename Nob Hill Park as "Veterans Park at Nob Hill."

The board had considered naming it after Neil E. Bateman, a Cheektowaga man who died in combat in Vietnam in 1968.

NeilBateman

Neil Bateman, a Maryvale graduate and U.S. Army paratrooper. 

Supervisor Diane Benczkowski noted that last July, the Town Board did rename Colonial Drive as PFC Neil E. Bateman Drive.

His brother, Glenn Bateman, and some other residents have promoted the notion of naming the park after Neil Bateman by name, but Benczkowski said that would not be appropriate.

"There's other veterans in the Town of Cheektowaga who died in Vietnam, including Richard Knaus. He was the first," Benczkowski said Saturday. "How are we going to tell that family he didn't matter, but Glenn Bateman's brother mattered more?"

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

She said Knaus and Bateman had a lot in common. Both attended Maryvale High School and both won the Silver Star and Purple Heart in Vietnam.

Other Cheektowaga streets have been named for veterans, Benczkowski said, including Cari Lane in memory of Cari Anne Gasiewicz, who died in Iraq in 2004, and R. V. Derenda Lane in memory of Robert Derenda, who died in Iraq in 2005.

SPC Cari Anne Gasiewicz.

Cheektowaga native Sargeant Cari Anne Gasiewicz. Cari was an interpreter with the Military Intelligence Unit of the U.S. Army when she was killed by a roadside bomb in 2004.

In an email to the Town Board Friday, retired attorney Gerald Chiari, a classmate of Neil Bateman's at Maryvale, defended the idea of honoring Bateman with the park name.

"The primary issue raised is: Does such naming in any way diminish the sacrifices of other veterans equally deserving of recognition?" Chiari wrote. "Quite the contrary. The personalization of the memorial park, especially with the name of a local hero, allows more people to identify with and relate to the park’s true purpose, to honor those veterans who served and fought for our freedom, as exemplified by the extraordinary heroism of Neil E. Bateman."

He also said fundraising for the veterans park wouldn't have proceeded as well as it did if Bateman's name hadn't been attached.

"How do you give more recognition to one soldier over another?" Benczkowski asked. "I just feel, and all the board members feel, we have to be fair to all the veterans, living and deceased."

Nob Hill Park is located off Cleveland Drive and has been a town park since 1981.

Tuesday's Town Board meeting begins at 8 p.m. The public cannot attend in person because of Covid-19 restrictions. The session will be televised live on YouTube.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: West Side apartments first in nation to offer unique bed

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Veterans Park in Cheektowaga gains ground
Local News

Veterans Park in Cheektowaga gains ground

  • Updated

Members of Cheektowaga’s Veterans Affairs Committee unanimously endorsed a proposal for the town’s first veteran’s park to be located at Nob Hill Park during this month’s meeting. The Neil Bateman Veterans Memorial Park would honor U.S. Army Pvt. First-Class Neil E. Bateman, who died a Purple Heart hero at age 20 after charging into a hail of gunfire in

Latest Headlines

Renamed lane honors soldier killed in Iraq

  • Updated

Candlelight Lane will become a street of memories for the family and friends of Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert V. Derenda. For others who drive and walk down the street connecting Harlem Road and Girard Avenue, it will become a lasting memorial to the Cheektowaga native who was killed Aug. 5, when his truck was struck by a fuel

Latest Headlines

Tribute to a fallen hero: Cari Lane replaces Bordeaux Drive

  • Updated

Cari Anne Gasiewicz used to ride her bike and skateboard up and down Bordeaux Drive with other children in her Cheektowaga neighborhood. She even used to play tennis on the street, a short connector between Sherry and Davidson drives. Future generations undoubtedly will do the same things there, but they will do them on a different street. Bordeaux Drive

Latest Headlines

Memorializing a fallen soldier Military to honor Cheektowaga native

  • Updated

Sgt. Cari Anne Gasiewicz was killed on the road home from Iraq. She was supposed to fly from Baghdad to Kuwait last December, a month before returning home for good from the Middle East. She insisted on joining the road convoy of troops she worked with at Abu Ghraib prison. And when she was assigned as a passenger in

Latest Headlines

Sad homecoming: A family grieves

  • Updated

Military honors: Relatives of Army Sgt. 1st class Robert V. Derenda, who dies Aug. 5 in Iraq, comfort each other as his body arrives Thursday evening at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The funeral for the 42-year-old Buffalo native who was raised in Cheektowaga is Saturday. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Derenda, who was training recruits for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News