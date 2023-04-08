The Erie County District Attorney's Office has closed an inquiry into an allegation that Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski received improper tax exemptions.

"There's no evidence," said Gary Borek, Benczkowski's attorney.

Benczkowski, who is in her eighth year as supervisor, was seeking the Democratic endorsement for a town council member position during the Cheektowaga Democratic Committee's endorsement meeting earlier this year.

Councilman Brian Pilarski sent an email to committee members before the meeting, accusing Benczkowski of receiving tax exemptions on her father's house to which she was not entitled. He could not be reached to comment.

Benczkowski's father, the late Norbert J. Liss, set up a life estate for his Strasmer Road home. He had veteran and enhanced STAR property exemptions. He spent winters with a daughter in Connecticut, and at one point was in a skilled nursing facility, Borek said. He died last June, and the property went to his daughters.

His death came after March 1, the taxable status date that reflects ownership and exemptions of property, and the changes in ownership and exemptions could not be updated until March 1 this year.

Pilarski maintained that in order to receive the exemptions, the home had to be occupied by the owner and someone living in the house was not a veteran or senior citizen.

"Neither one of those claims has any substance," Borek said.

Borek said he and Benczkowski met with prosecutors, and presented documentation about the house, exemptions and taxes.

A spokeswoman for Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in an email the office had closed the investigation because there was insufficient evidence to prove a crime occurred.

Benczkowski did not receive the votes for the council seat during the endorsement meeting.

"I don't know if it changed anybody's mind at that time," Borek said. "For people who were on the fence, I'm sure it would have impacted. I just don't know what the numbers were."