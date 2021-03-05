Cheektowaga strip club not entitled to PPP loan, appeals court rules

A federal appeals court Thursday rejected an appeal from Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club, ruling the Cheektowaga establishment was not improperly denied a loan through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Pharaoh's applied for a PPP loan of $345,067 to pay wages to its 76 employees, among other expenses. But a bank said its loan application would be rejected because strip clubs are not eligible to participate in the program. The PPP loans, administered by the Small Business Administration, are designed to help employers cover payroll, rent and other expenses during the Covid-19 outbreak.
The club's lawyers argued in court that its business is a form of protected free speech and that the SBA's restrictions against businesses presenting "live performances of a prurient sexual nature" are unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo last summer rejected the club's request for an injunction.
In Thursday's ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals backed Vilardo's decision.
Congress gave the SBA administrator discretion to exclude certain types of businesses from the program, the appellate court said.
"PPP loans are broadly available, but the government has decided not to subsidize certain types of businesses, even if they engage in constitutionally protected activities," according to the ruling. "The government does not violate a plaintiff’s rights by declining to subsidize its First Amendment activities.”
"It appears the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals went out of its way to avoid the U.S. Supreme Court cases we cited in support of our case," said attorney Steven M. Cohen, who represented Pharaoh's. "We are troubled by the decision and are considering our options."
Owner can't enter Pharaoh's
Peter Gerace Jr., the owner of Pharaoh's, was arrested earlier this week while he was in Florida on vacation. He is charged with drug trafficking, paying bribe money to a Buffalo Drug Enforcement Administration agent, maintaining his business as a drug-involved premises and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.
Gerace, 53, of Clarence, pleaded not guilty Thursday.
His defense attorney asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer to allow Gerace to go to Pharaoh’s for three hours a day to tend to his business and to paperwork regarding its 100 employees.
The federal magistrate judge in Florida who arraigned Gerace after his arrest ordered Gerace not to set foot in Pharaoh’s while he awaits trial. He is on home confinement.
Defense attorney Joel L. Daniels asked if Gerace can be allowed to go to Pharaoh’s each day from 9 a.m. until noon – “before the business opens.”
“He’s the sole owner of his business … it is his sole means of support,” Daniels told Roemer. “He’s not allowed to go to his business. … That’s a very harsh, almost unfair restriction.”
The indictment of Peter G. Gerace Jr. is the latest development in an investigation into organized crime in Buffalo, one that has already resulted in the arrests of retired DEA Agent Joseph Bongiovanni, a Buffalo high school teacher, Gerace’s brother and two other men.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi said the restriction should remain. He said Gerace should not be allowed to spend time in the building that allegedly served as the base of his drug and sex trafficking.
Roemer said he cannot overrule the restrictions set by another magistrate judge and told Daniels he will have to take the matter up with District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.
Former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Joseph Bongiovanni also pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges involving bribes allegedly paid to him by Gerace and others.