Cheektowaga strip club not entitled to PPP loan, appeals court rules

The federal magistrate judge in Florida who arraigned Gerace after his arrest ordered Gerace not to set foot in Pharaoh’s while he awaits trial. He is on home confinement.

Defense attorney Joel L. Daniels asked if Gerace can be allowed to go to Pharaoh’s each day from 9 a.m. until noon – “before the business opens.”

“He’s the sole owner of his business … it is his sole means of support,” Daniels told Roemer. “He’s not allowed to go to his business. … That’s a very harsh, almost unfair restriction.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi said the restriction should remain. He said Gerace should not be allowed to spend time in the building that allegedly served as the base of his drug and sex trafficking.

Roemer said he cannot overrule the restrictions set by another magistrate judge and told Daniels he will have to take the matter up with District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

Former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Joseph Bongiovanni also pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges involving bribes allegedly paid to him by Gerace and others.

