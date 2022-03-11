Cheektowaga schools reject supplies donated by marijuana sticker shop

A store clerk is charged with unlawful sale of cannabis or concentrated cannabis, a violation.

Zale was charged with two counts of criminal possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a forged instrument, all felonies.

In his first public remarks since his arrest, Zale decried the police raid and said evidence in the case would vindicate him. For example, he said, the gummy candies seized by police are laced with a compound derived legally from hemp plants and not from the marijuana plant.

“It was an illegal search and seizure,” said Zale. “When this case unravels it is not going to be what it seems in the news.”

Citing the ongoing criminal case, Zale declined to discuss his business operations in detail.

He said his stores in South Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Amherst and Lockport remain open. But he declined to say whether they still are engaged in marijuana gifting.

And he would not say whether Green Vision Wellness received one of the warning letters sent to sticker shops across New York by the state Office of Cannabis Management.