Cheektowaga schools reject supplies donated by marijuana sticker shop

Dave Zale just wanted to do some good in the community.
Zale, the owner of a chain of marijuana sticker shops who is fighting felony drug charges in Cheektowaga Town Court, arranged to donate at least $40,000 worth of supplies to a pair of school districts in the town.
Thursday morning, a crew from Green Vision Wellness dropped off scores of boxes filled with backpacks, gym equipment and table games at a loading dock outside Cheektowaga Central Middle School.
A few hours later, the School Superintendent Steven Wright told Zale the district could not, in fact, accept donations from his business and he would have to return Monday to take back all of the materials.
"I couldn't believe it," Zale said in an interview. "I was astonished."
Friday morning, Maryvale Superintendent Joseph D'Angelo told The News his district, too, could not accept a similar donation of supplies.
Zale operates four stores in Erie and Niagara counties that sell stickers for up to $300 and "gift" marijuana to customers as part of the transaction.
Police raided the Green Vision Wellness store in Cheektowaga last month and state officials have sent warning letters to stores that "gift" marijuana. But Erie County's top prosecutor doesn't believe this is a criminal matter.
The state Office of Cannabis Management insists marijuana "gifting" is, in fact, an illegal sale and the agency recently sent out cease-and-desist letters to businesses engaged in the practice.
To Zale, Cheektowaga Central's reaction illustrates that not everyone is on board with the decriminalization and full legalization of marijuana.
Still, he said the drug is gaining acceptance – even among generations taught to stay away from what he called "the devil's lettuce" – and he hopes to get formal permission to sell marijuana once the state begins issuing those licenses.
“The dispensaries are coming. There’s nothing they can do,” Zale said of marijuana's critics. “But we want to show that the dispensaries can do better for the communities, more so, than take away from the communities.”
Marijuana sticker stores operate in a gray area of the law.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn has deemed marijuana gifting a “sham” transaction but doesn’t see it as a violation of penal law. State officials and other local law-enforcement authorities say it’s an illegal drug sale and they’ve started cracking down on some of the shops.
Cheektowaga police last month raided the Green Vision Wellness store on French Road in the town. They seized more than 1,800 packages of marijuana along with cardboard boxes containing thousands of individually wrapped cannabis edibles, drinks and pills.
A store clerk is charged with unlawful sale of cannabis or concentrated cannabis, a violation.
Zale was charged with two counts of criminal possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a forged instrument, all felonies.
In his first public remarks since his arrest, Zale decried the police raid and said evidence in the case would vindicate him. For example, he said, the gummy candies seized by police are laced with a compound derived legally from hemp plants and not from the marijuana plant.
“It was an illegal search and seizure,” said Zale. “When this case unravels it is not going to be what it seems in the news.”
Citing the ongoing criminal case, Zale declined to discuss his business operations in detail.
He said his stores in South Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Amherst and Lockport remain open. But he declined to say whether they still are engaged in marijuana gifting.
And he would not say whether Green Vision Wellness received one of the warning letters sent to sticker shops across New York by the state Office of Cannabis Management.
But Zale was more than willing to talk about donations that he and his employees have made to thank the public for its support in recent months.
They started last December after Zale obtained the names of four needy families with young children, to whom he gave as much as $10,000 in electronics and other holiday gifts.
Zale said he’s planning to make donations to schools in the neighborhoods near each of his four stores.
On Thursday, employees in a U-Haul truck dropped off a load of donated school and gym supplies at Cheektowaga Central Middle School on Union Road, with items ranging from a foosball table to dumbbells.
Between this and a similar donation made later that morning at Maryvale Middle School, the donations could total $40,000 to $50,000, said Zale, who noted his employees cleared out the entire section of school supplies at a Dollar General store.
“It’s all about supporting our community,” he said.
Zale said he or his employees spoke to an official from each district Thursday morning to get permission to make the donations.
Asked whether he made clear the gifts came from a marijuana sticker shop, Zale said, “I did say that we were coming from Green Vision Wellness.”
A message left with for Wright at the Cheektowaga superintendent's office was not returned. However, after The News reached out to him, Wright spoke to Zale and another Green Vision Wellness employee and said the district couldn't accept the donated items because the Cheektowaga School Board did not approve the gifts.
Wright said, according to Zale, "They will not accept any donations from an organization like mine."
"He wouldn't hear me out," Zale added.
As of late Thursday he had not heard from Maryvale school officials. However, D'Angelo, the superintendent, called The News early Friday to say the donation had not been reviewed by the Maryvale School Board, as required.
"And that's why we can't accept the donations at this time," D'Angelo said.
A frustrated Zale said he'll send a crew to collect the donated items on Monday from both schools and he plans to find another organization to give them to so they don't go to waste.
Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould declined to comment on the donations. He said his department's investigation into the Green Vision Wellness store in the town continues.
Zale defended his business, saying his stores have created jobs and provided a boost to neighboring businesses because of the foot traffic they generate.
This will only grow with the full legalization of the drug, Zale said, and he believes he's just the kind of entrepreneur the state should want in the industry once those sales begin.
“We are perfect candidates for it,” Zale said.