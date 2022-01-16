Cheektowaga restaurant fire draws multiple trucks to extinguish

A fire at a Cheektowaga deli and banquet hall required crews from multiple companies to get it under control Sunday afternoon.
Eight fire trucks from Doyle Hose and other fire companies responded to the blaze at Potts Deli & Grille at 41 S. Rossler St., in the Valu Home Centers Plaza at the corner of Rossler and Clinton streets. That's along the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border, and it is immediately west of Neville Lumber near the Thruway, which had earlier been incorrectly rumored to be the source of the fire.
The fire was under control by 6:30 p.m., although firefighters were still checking for potential hot spots. No injuries were reported. Officials are still investigating the cause.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
