Cheektowaga restaurant fire draws multiple trucks to extinguish

Eight fire trucks from Doyle Hose and other fire companies responded to the blaze at Potts Deli & Grille at 41 S. Rossler St., in the Valu Home Centers Plaza at the corner of Rossler and Clinton streets. That's along the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border, and it is immediately west of Neville Lumber near the Thruway, which had earlier been incorrectly rumored to be the source of the fire.