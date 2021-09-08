Cheektowaga program employing substance abuse screening by police gets funding

A program that employs substance abuse screening by the Cheektowaga Police Department that allows department personnel to immediately connect addicts with treatment has been awarded $17,500 in federal funding, Assemblywoman Monica P. Wallace and Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould announced Wednesday.

The funding from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, is also used by the police department to train officers, dispatchers and matrons about the challenges of addiction and inform them of the resources available to those struggling with addiction, said Wallace, D-Lancaster, in a statement.

The funds were also used to purchase three tablets used by officers to screen individuals for substance abuse during a police encounter and, if warranted, connect them with a substance treatment provider the very next day, said Wallace.

"If we can get to the root causes of their problems, hopefully, we can prevent future criminal behavior. This program should serve as a model for police departments across our region and across our state," she added.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.