Cheektowaga police seek public's help locating 2 missing boys
Cheektowaga police are seeking the public's help in finding two boys missing from their home and were last seen Tuesday in the Raymond Park area of the bicycle trail in Cheektowaga.

Police said that both Jeremy and Austin Kamuda have in the past been located on Cable Street off of Clinton Street and west of South Ogden Street, and on Hammerschmidt Avenue in the Seneca Street and Mineral Springs Road area in Buffalo.

According to police, both Jeremy and Austin require daily behavioral health medications.

If anyone locates the boys, police are asking them to contact their local police agency so law enforcement can check on their welfare.   

