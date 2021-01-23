 Skip to main content
Cheektowaga police official announces run for Erie County sheriff
Cheektowaga police official announces run for Erie County sheriff

Brian Gould Sheriff Campaign

Brian Gould, assistant chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department, on Saturday officially announced his campaign for Erie County sheriff. This is an image from his announcement video.

One of the top Democratic contenders in the race for Erie County sheriff has made his interest in the post official.

Brian Gould, assistant police chief in the Cheektowaga Police Department, on Saturday announced his candidacy to take the place of Sheriff Timothy B. Howard, a Republican who is retiring at the end of the year.

Gould is a 20-year member of the town's police department who has, among other initiatives, worked with Crisis Services of Western New York to develop the area's first Crisis Intervention Team in Cheektowaga. He also is a 25-year volunteer firefighter in the town and a former president of the Cheektowaga Central School Board.

In a video announcing his campaign, Gould, dressed in his police uniform, recounted a list of well-publicized issues within the Sheriff's Office. He said of the department's deputies: "It's clear their leadership has failed them," though he did not say Howard's name.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner previously said Gould is one of the "front-runners" for the party's nomination but he joins a crowded field of at least 10 potential Democratic and Republican candidates for the job.

