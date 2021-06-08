 Skip to main content
Cheektowaga Police issues missing person alert for 25-year-old woman
A missing person alert for a 25-year-old woman was issued Tuesday by the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Haylee Kozuch

Haylee Kozuch.

Haylee Kozuch was last in contact with her family on May 5, according to police. The police's alerts on social media stated that Kozuch has "a learning disability and diminished mental capacity."   

Kozuch is a 5-feet-1-inch tall, 130-pound white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar in the shape of an "X" on her stomach. 

The Cheektowaga Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at (716) 686-3501.

