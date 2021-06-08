Cheektowaga Police issues missing person alert for 25-year-old woman

A missing person alert for a 25-year-old woman was issued Tuesday by the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Haylee Kozuch was last in contact with her family on May 5, according to police. The police's alerts on social media stated that Kozuch has "a learning disability and diminished mental capacity."

Kozuch is a 5-feet-1-inch tall, 130-pound white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar in the shape of an "X" on her stomach.

The Cheektowaga Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at (716) 686-3501.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.