Cheektowaga Police issues missing person alert for 25-year-old woman

A missing person alert for a 25-year-old woman was issued Tuesday by the Cheektowaga Police Department.
Haylee Kozuch was last in contact with her family on May 5, according to police. The police's alerts on social media stated that Kozuch has "a learning disability and diminished mental capacity."
Kozuch is a 5-feet-1-inch tall, 130-pound white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar in the shape of an "X" on her stomach.
The Cheektowaga Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at (716) 686-3501.
Keith McShea
News Staff Reporter
Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.
