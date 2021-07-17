Cheektowaga police chief dies suddenly

Cheektowaga Police Chief Michael J. Sliwinski died unexpectedly Saturday after becoming ill at home, the Cheektowaga Police Department announced.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the unexpected passing of our Chief of Police, Michael J. Sliwinski," Assistant Chief Brian J. Gould announced in an email to the media. "Chief Sliwinski fell ill this morning and passed away in the hospital. Please keep his family and our CPD family in your thoughts and prayers. Arrangement details will be released in the near future."

No further details on the death are available so far.

"We're devastated over this," Supervisor Diane Benczkowski said. "He was firm, but he was fair. You knew where you stood with him. He was always very helpful toward me and the board."

Sliwinski, who joined the Cheektowaga police in August 1991, was promoted from captain to assistant chief in October 2018, and was promoted to chief Jan. 28, 2020.

"We were so fortunate to have him as chief of police, even though it was such a short period," Benczkowski said. She added that Sliwinski helped the town through last year's state-mandated police reform process.

Sliwinski succeeded David J. Zack, who left to become police chief in Asheville, N.C.

