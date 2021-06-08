 Skip to main content
Cheektowaga Police announce missing 25-year-old woman has been found
Cheektowaga Police announce missing 25-year-old woman has been found

A missing person alert for a 25-year-old woman was issued Tuesday morning by the Cheektowaga Police Department; by Tuesday evening police said she had been located.

Haylee Kozuch

Haylee Kozuch.

Haylee Kozuch was last in contact with her family on May 5, according to police. The police's alerts on social media stated that Kozuch has "a learning disability and diminished mental capacity."   

Kozuch is a 5-feet-1-inch tall, 130-pound white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar in the shape of an "X" on her stomach. 

The Cheektowaga Police Department had asked anyone with information to contact them at (716) 686-3501.

