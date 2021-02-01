Cheektowaga official defends handling of worker behind Trump message on plow truck

Hupkowicz accused town officials of being vindictive toward him by lodging the criminal complaint against him, summoning police and then publicizing what happened.

Wegner acknowledged alerting the news media of the incident, but only after Hupkowicz posted a comment on his own Facebook page.

When the town discovered the painted messages on the plow truck, officials called police about it before they knew who did it, Wegner said. Town officials eventually discovered it was Hupkowicz by watching surveillance video, he said.

Police pulled Hupkowicz over while he was on the job and they handcuffed, booked, fingerprinted and mugshotted him.

Wegner said "no one knew that he was going to be arrested" on the job and that he found out it happened only after another employee told him.

The highway superintendent disputed the painted messages were on only the parts of the truck that were to be replaced.

If it had snowed that night, the truck may have been needed, Wegner said. It would have been inappropriate for any candidate's name – not just Trump's – to be painted on the truck, Wegner said