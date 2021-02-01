Cheektowaga official defends handling of worker behind Trump message on plow truck

The town plow driver called it a joke, intended just among co-workers. But writing a Trump 2020 slogan on the sides of a plow truck was not just stupid but also illegal, Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner said Monday.
Wegner defended the town's handling of the incident, which led to police arresting Robert Hupkowicz on criminal mischief and making graffiti charges in December 2019. Charges were later dropped.
"It wasn't like he was doing it as a joke for town employees," Wegner said.
"It's illegal what he did. He got caught," Wegner added his first public comments on the matter since Hupkowicz filed a federal lawsuit last week against the town seeking compensatory and punitive damages.
"He's just got to start trouble with everybody. This is the stuff we go through with him," Wegner said. "Like we have nothing better to do than deal with this stuff. It's stupid."
Hupkowicz named Wegner, Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski and Deputy Highway Superintendent Charles Markel as defendants in the federal suit.
The Trump slogan he wrote on the sides of the plow truck was meant as a joke to be seen only by his co-workers in the Town of Cheektowaga highway garage, Hupkowicz said in his lawsuit. He was performing routine maintenance on the dump truck in the town highway garage, out of view from the public, where only town employees are allowed to enter. Hupkowicz said his messages were on wooden boards that were to be replaced and also on equipment to be repainted before the truck was to leave the garage. He said he intended to finish the maintenance work and remove the messages the next day.
Hupkowicz accused town officials of being vindictive toward him by lodging the criminal complaint against him, summoning police and then publicizing what happened.
Wegner acknowledged alerting the news media of the incident, but only after Hupkowicz posted a comment on his own Facebook page.
When the town discovered the painted messages on the plow truck, officials called police about it before they knew who did it, Wegner said. Town officials eventually discovered it was Hupkowicz by watching surveillance video, he said.
Police pulled Hupkowicz over while he was on the job and they handcuffed, booked, fingerprinted and mugshotted him.
Wegner said "no one knew that he was going to be arrested" on the job and that he found out it happened only after another employee told him.
The highway superintendent disputed the painted messages were on only the parts of the truck that were to be replaced.
If it had snowed that night, the truck may have been needed, Wegner said. It would have been inappropriate for any candidate's name – not just Trump's – to be painted on the truck, Wegner said
"Rob recalls that snow was not in the weather forecast for the day or night of the incident, nor was it in the forecast for the following days," said his lawyer, Michael T. Dwan. "Rob recalls that the Highway Department was performing maintenance on the trucks precisely because there had been a break in the weather. Rob tells me that the 'salter boards' that he painted could have and would have been immediately changed out had his truck been unexpectedly called out for duty. The salter boards that he painted on were already deteriorated and in need of replacement. Rob would have never driven the truck on the road with Trump 2020 painted on the boards."