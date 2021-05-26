 Skip to main content
Cheektowaga names garden in Nob Hill Park after Neil Bateman
Cheektowaga names garden in Nob Hill Park after Neil Bateman

NeilBateman

Neil Bateman, a Maryvale graduate and U.S. Army paratrooper. 

 Photo courtesy of the Bateman family

The Cheektowaga Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday to install a garden in Veterans Park at Nob Hill and name it the "Pfc. Neil E. Bateman Veterans Memorial Garden."

On May 11, the park was dubbed "Veterans Park at Nob Hill," over the objections of Bateman's brother, Glenn Bateman, and other residents who wanted the whole park named after Neil Bateman.

The location and exact design of the garden haven't been determined. "There's no site plan for this," Councilman Brian Pilarski said during Tuesday's work session.

"The garden was a Plan B," Glenn Bateman said Wednesday. "We're going to have a beautiful veterans memorial there."

Some cash donations from local veterans' organizations and citizens already have been made.

Neil Bateman, a star athlete at Maryvale High School, was killed in action in Vietnam in 1968.

