Cheektowaga names garden in Nob Hill Park after Neil Bateman

The Cheektowaga Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday to install a garden in Veterans Park at Nob Hill and name it the "Pfc. Neil E. Bateman Veterans Memorial Garden."

On May 11, the park was dubbed "Veterans Park at Nob Hill," over the objections of Bateman's brother, Glenn Bateman, and other residents who wanted the whole park named after Neil Bateman.

The location and exact design of the garden haven't been determined. "There's no site plan for this," Councilman Brian Pilarski said during Tuesday's work session.

"The garden was a Plan B," Glenn Bateman said Wednesday. "We're going to have a beautiful veterans memorial there."

Some cash donations from local veterans' organizations and citizens already have been made.

Neil Bateman, a star athlete at Maryvale High School, was killed in action in Vietnam in 1968.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.