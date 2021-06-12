Cheektowaga Marine who died of malaria is added to Vietnam veterans wall

The name of Marine Lance Cpl. Frederick Ziomek, a Cheektowaga resident who died in 1970 of malaria he contracted in Vietnam, has been added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

In a ceremony Saturday at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, Ziomek's name was added to the wall bearing the names of local service personnel who died in the Vietnam War. He was added to the national wall in Washington, D.C., in September.

The 19-year-old Maryvale High School graduate contracted malaria while he was a machine gun squad leader in South Vietnam. He was transferred to Okinawa, where he died Oct. 6, 1970.

Since Ziomek wasn't on the roster of a Vietnam-based unit when he died, his name was missed when the original wall list was compiled in the 1980s.

“Through the persistent efforts of his family, his name has finally and rightfully been inscribed alongside the names of all the heroes listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial," Rep. Brian Higgins said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.