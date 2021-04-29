 Skip to main content
Cheektowaga man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to gun charge
A Cheektowaga man was sentenced Thursday by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to a determinate sentence of three years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Curtis N. Hathcock Jr., 22, was sentenced as a second felony offender.

On Aug. 7, 2020, Buffalo police responded to a report of shots fired near Hertel and Virgil avenues. The responding officer saw Hathcock leave a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that was provided by the caller to 911. When the officers approached, Hathcock ran south on Virgil, where he was apprehended.

A search warrant was obtained for Hathcock's vehicle, from which an illegal, loaded pistol was recovered.

Hathcock pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon on Jan. 28.

