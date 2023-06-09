Yuriy Bruks, a Cheektowaga man who killed his wife before fleeing to Mexico days after her battered body was found inside their Raymond Drive home, was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Bruks, 38, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on April 28 before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi.

As part of his plea agreement, Bruks waived most of his rights to appeal. He was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Tetiana, 34.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 4, 2019, emergency responders found her unresponsive in a bathroom of the home that they shared after her husband called 911 and reported she had fallen.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to her head, neck and torso. An investigation determined that Yuriy Bruks caused her death by beating her repeatedly.

Before that determination was made, however, Yuriy Bruks got back into his house to retrieve his passport and laptop. He bought a burner cellphone and fled the area as local police and U.S. Marshals armed with an arrest warrant began searching for him.

On Oct. 12, 2019, authorities stopped Yuriy Bruks in Mexico, where he had crossed from Laredo, Texas, and was found in possession of a one-way plane ticket to Istanbul.

After he was brought back to Western New York to face the charge against him, Bruks' lawyer said he had not intended to murder his wife, but acknowledged she died as a result of his conduct.

The couple married in their native Ukraine before immigrating to the United States and making Western New York their home. They were the parents of a 3-year-old son at the time of Tetiana Bruks' death.

Teitana Bruks graduated in May 2019 from a two-year dental hygiene program at SUNY Erie Community College.

"The family of Tetiana Bruks has waited a long time for justice," District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement. "My office will continue to hold abusers accountable for their crimes."

Flynn encouraged anyone who feels unsafe at home to contact the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program, adding that his office and other resources in our community are available to help.