Cheektowaga man pronounced dead after accident in Genesee County
A Cheektowaga man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive behind the wheel of his pickup truck Tuesday evening after it left Route 77 in the Town of Alabama, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, Mark R. Morlock, 55, apparently had a medical episode as he was southbound on Route 77 about 5:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies said Morlock’s black 2009 Ford F-150 truck apparently veered off the highway, ran through some brush and stopped in a field about 50 yards from the road. An investigation is continuing.

The Buffalo News

Reporter

Dale Anderson

