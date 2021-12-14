Cheektowaga man pronounced dead after accident in Genesee County

A Cheektowaga man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive behind the wheel of his pickup truck Tuesday evening after it left Route 77 in the Town of Alabama, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the report, Mark R. Morlock, 55, apparently had a medical episode as he was southbound on Route 77 about 5:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Coroner’s Office.
Deputies said Morlock’s black 2009 Ford F-150 truck apparently veered off the highway, ran through some brush and stopped in a field about 50 yards from the road. An investigation is continuing.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.