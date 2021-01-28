 Skip to main content
Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon
A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty Thursday before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to one count of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon after firing gunshots Aug. 7 in the vicinity of Hertel and Virgil avenues in Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Buffalo police officers observed 22-year-old Curtis N. Hathcock Jr. exit a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle that was provided by a caller to 911. When the officers approached him, Hathcock ran southbound on Virgil, where he was quickly apprehended. Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and recovered an illegal, loaded pistol.

Hathcock faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced as a second felony offender on April 8.

He remained released on a previously posted $10,000 bond, according to the District Attorney's Office.

