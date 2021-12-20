Cheektowaga man pleads guilty in sex case with NT teen

A Cheektowaga man charged with kidnappping a 17-year-old North Tonawanda girl in February after a sexual relationship with her faces decades in prison after accepting a plea offer last week.
Michael Mesko, 51, pleaded guilty last Thursday to enticement of a minor, a federal felony.
The plea agreement envisions a sentencing range of 24 to 30 years, but it also says U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. is free to ignore the sentencing deal worked out by the U.S. Attorney's Office and Mesko's lawyer.
If Sinatra does that, Mesko could go to prison for anywhere between 10 years and life. The penalty also could include a fine of $50,000 to $250,000 and post-sentence supervised release ranging from five years to life.
Sinatra scheduled sentencing for May 3 and ordered Mesko held without bail until then.
On Oct. 8, 2020, according to court papers, Mesko started an online relationship with the girl, who was described in a Cheektowaga detective's affidavit as "intellectually disabled."
They had sexual encounters in Mesko's car, the documents say, and Mesko asked the girl to send him sexually explicit photos of herself, which she did.
North Tonawanda police arrested Mesko Feb. 4 and charged him with having sex with a girl who was legally unable to consent.
Six days later, Mesko was released from jail after the Niagara County District Attorney's Office decided not to conduct a preliminary hearing.
About 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Mesko allegedly drove her to Pennsylvania, where they were picked up by police the next morning on an Interstate 80 ramp in Harrisville, Pa. The girl was unhurt.
In addition to the federal charges, which originally included production of child pornography, Mesko was indicted by a Niagara County grand jury on charges of second-degree rape and kidnapping.
Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said if Sinatra sentences Mesko on May 3 as scheduled, Mesko would appear in Niagara County Court the next day to plead guilty to second-degree rape, with a sentence to be served concurrently with the federal prison time.