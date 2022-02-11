 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cheektowaga man charged with running Beach Road drug house
0 comments

Cheektowaga man charged with running Beach Road drug house

Support this work for $1 a month

A Cheektowaga man was charged Friday with maintaining a drug premises and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking after federal agents raided his home, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said on Feb. 3, investigators raided the Beach Road residence of James Fox, 38. Inside, they seized a shotgun, Narcan, two Tasers and a stun gun. According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Fox is accused of using the residence to solicit prostitutes, many of whom are addicted to heroin or crack cocaine. Fox is charged with supplying the women drugs in exchange for sex. 

If convicted, the charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trudeau: 'We've heard you, it's time to go home'

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A bus, a bullying incident and a court order for the students' names
Local News

A bus, a bullying incident and a court order for the students' names

  • Updated

A Getzville mother who says her daughter was bullied on a school bus by several St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute students has gained a court order directing the high school to disclose the names and addresses of its students on the bus when the incident happened and any disciplinary reports over it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News