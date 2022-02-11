Cheektowaga man charged with running Beach Road drug house

A Cheektowaga man was charged Friday with maintaining a drug premises and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking after federal agents raided his home, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors said on Feb. 3, investigators raided the Beach Road residence of James Fox, 38. Inside, they seized a shotgun, Narcan, two Tasers and a stun gun. According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Fox is accused of using the residence to solicit prostitutes, many of whom are addicted to heroin or crack cocaine. Fox is charged with supplying the women drugs in exchange for sex.
If convicted, the charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison.
Eric DuVall
Assistant City Editor
Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.
