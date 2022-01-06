Cheektowaga leads in snowfall totals with 18 inches so far

The Town of Cheektowaga leads all snowfall totals amid a record-breaking day of lake-effect snow, having reported 18 inches fallen as of 2 p.m., the National Weather Service reported Thursday.

That reading did not come from the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, which reported 14 inches.

Neighboring Lancaster has reported the second and third highest snowfall totals in the region, at 16 and 15 inches at two weather spotter locations in the town.

+10 What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band headed back toward city The snow band will be back over Buffalo in time to slow the evening commute as it makes another pass over the areas that were hit hardest earlier in the day.

The hamlet of Harris Hill in Clarence had 13.5 inches as of 2 p.m., and Clarence had exactly one foot of snow.

The weather service's afternoon snowfall update, which is comprised of volunteer weather spotters across the region, did not include any locations in the City of Buffalo. Earlier in the day, North Buffalo came in at 7.5 inches as of about 10:30 a.m., though that total was likely to grow as a snow band was predicted to pass over the city again Thursday afternoon.

As of 10 a.m., 9.8 inches had already fallen at the airport, breaking the daily record for that location.

The previous snowfall record at the airport was 7.3 inches on this day in 1974, the weather service said.

The weather service is also looking to see if another all time one-day snow total record for a January day will be broken, once the band of snow passes over the area again. The previous record was set on Jan. 11, 1982 with 18.3 inches.

