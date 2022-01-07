Cheektowaga got buried, other communities barely had anything to shovel

Thursday's lake-effect snowstorm dropped a record 17.9 inches of snow at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, shattering the old record of 7.3 inches.
Buffalo was not far behind, with 17 inches, and Depew received 16.6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Other storm totals include Lancaster, 16 inches; Harris Hill, 15 inches; Kenmore, 12 inches; Williamsville, 12 inches; and Clarence, 10.7 inches.
This storm almost ignored the traditional snow-belt areas. Glenwood had 5.5 inches; Hamburg, 4 inches; and East Aurora, 2.6 inches by 7 a.m. today.
