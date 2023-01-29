Cheektowaga Democrats snub supervisor for Town Board endorsement

The endorsement meeting for Cheektowaga town Democrats was unusual for several reasons.

The incumbent town supervisor was not seeking re-election, but looking for an endorsement for a Town Board seat. A councilman sent an email to committee members accusing Supervisor Diane Benczkowski of gaining tax exemptions to which she was not entitled.

And the race for highway superintendent required extra ballots to produce a winner.

Benczkowski, through her attorney, Gary D. Borek, denied any wrongdoing. Borek said Councilman Brian Pilarski, who sent the accusatory email before the meeting, was wrong on the facts and the law.

"It's completely false, completely wrong," Borek said.

Benczkowski's father, Norbert J. Liss, set up a life estate for his Strasmer Road home. He had veteran and enhanced STAR property exemptions. He spent winters with a daughter in Connecticut, and at one point was in a skilled nursing facility, Borek said. He died June 4, 2022, and the property went to his daughters.

But his death came after March 1, the taxable status date that reflects ownership and exemptions of property.

The changes in ownership and exemptions cannot be updated until March 1 this year. Borek said any taxes owed because the exemptions ended with a property owner's death are tacked onto the following year's tax bill.

Borek said Liss was entitled to the exemptions, and the Strasmer Road home was his primary residence, or domicile, and that did not change if he stayed in Connecticut.

Pilarski said in the email to committee members the property must be "homeowner occupied" and that was not the case since 2019/2020.

"To me this is tax fraud, and that is why I have asked for an investigation to be conducted into this matter," Pilarski wrote in the email.

He said in the message that he would be late to the endorsement meeting and would not have the opportunity to address the committee in person. He also wrote that he asked the state attorney general, Erie County Real Property Tax Services Office and Depew Central Schools to investigate.

Pilarski wrote that he would not support Benczkowski because of the tax issue, "the many lies I have been told from the supervisor, the poor handling of the blizzard and other issues."

Borek said someone also contacted the Erie County District Attorney's Office. He said Benczkowski would not bring a defamation action "even though on the facts it looks as though it was done for purposes of keeping her from getting the vote."

Benczkowski did not win the endorsement for a council seat at the Jan. 9 meeting. The endorsements for three seats went to Kenneth Young and incumbents Gerald Kaminski and Linda Hammer.

Current Councilman Brian Nowak won the endorsement for supervisor, incumbent Town Clerk Kimberly A. Burst and Justice David Stevens also were endorsed for re-election.

There were three candidates for highway superintendent, and two ballots. Former Councilman Richard Rusiniak won over deputy Highway Superintendent Charlie Markel and Darryl Stachura.