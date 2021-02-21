Cheektowaga cop decked a supervisor but couldn't be fired

Word of the sergeant’s insults reached the officers involved, and on Jan. 14, 2020, Trapper asked Slawatycki if they could talk privately.

Trapper, Slawatycki and other Cheektowaga Police Club members who work the afternoon shift were gathering for their holiday party at the Route 78 Street Bar, a sports bar on Transit Road in Depew.

When Trapper and Slawatycki stepped outside, they did not see eye to eye on the events from a few weeks earlier, according to the internal report. Trapper asked the sergeant why he referred to him as a call dodger, and Slawatycki told him because he had dodged a call, the report says.

Slawatycki soon turned to go back inside, and Trapper told him not to walk away, according to the report. The sergeant walked back to him, with his arms at his sides and his palms open, and Trapper shoved him, according to the investigators’ analysis of the video.

Slawatyck walked toward Trapper again, in the same posture, and Trapper swung at Slawatycki’s face, the report said.

The sergeant told an internal investigator that he didn’t remember being hit, though the next thing he knew he was on the ground chewing on part of his tooth. He later had a swollen face, a cut lip, a black eye and a cut to his chin that required stitches, the report said.