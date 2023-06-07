Property reassessments are rarely popular. But in Cheektowaga, a local attorney said the town's most recent one is unlawful.

Gary Borek, a Cheektowaga resident and tax attorney, filed a class action lawsuit against the town and its former assessor, Jill Murphy, claiming the method the town used to determine 2023 property values resulted in "inequitable and unfair" tax distribution in the town.

"We have the class action lawsuit on behalf of the neighborhoods that are being overtaxed according to the assessor's own calculations," Borek said during an interview with The Buffalo News.

According to Borek's lawsuit, New York State law requires all parcels be assessed at a uniform percentage of full market value. Municipalities must determine the full market value of a parcel and then apply a uniform percentage to that full market value to arrive at the total assessed value.

Full market value is the price a buyer would purchase a piece of property for and assessed value is the dollar amount assigned to a piece of real estate for property tax purposes.

For the 2023 tentative tax roll, the uniform percentage was 91% in Cheektowaga, according to the lawsuit.

Borek claims the town should have done a reassessment to determine the full market value of each parcel as of July 1, 2022, and then multiplied that full market value by 91% to arrive at the assessed value.

Instead, the town and its assessor reused the 2022 assessed values and divided them by 91% "to make up fake full market values in an attempt to make it appear that every parcel was being assessed at 91% of its full market value," according to the lawsuit.

That resulted in every home in Cheektowaga increasing in value by 9.9%, Borek said.

"Imagine if you had 35,000 homes that all went up by exactly the same percentage," he said.

In his lawsuit, Borek called the town's assessment method "arbitrary and capricious" and said it "lacks a rational basis in fact and law." He claims the town violated the Equal Protection and Due Process clauses of both New York and United States Constitutions, according to the lawsuit.

But Dave Marrano, a retired assessor who previously worked for the towns of Lancaster, Tonawanda and Amherst and the City of Tonawanda, said it's not Cheektowaga's method that's the issue. It's New York State law.

"Everything the assessor did in the Town of Cheektowaga is to the letter of law," Marrano said.

The state recommends municipalities regularly assess property values, but no law requires it. State funding to assist municipalities with reassessment projects has dried up over the last decade, Marrano said, and the projects are time consuming and costly.

Marrano estimates it would cost the Town of Cheektowaga, which has 35,000 parcels, at least $500,000 to complete a full reassessment project.

Marrano called the lawsuit "a politically motivated stunt."

"The challenges that Mr. Borek are bringing are him basically saying, 'I don't like the law,' " Marrano said.

If New York State changed the laws to mandate regular property reassessments, the political ramifications and issues associated with assessments would not happen, Marrano said.

"But because it's not mandated, the communities that do (reassessments) draw the ire of their residents," he said.

There's often a public misconception that a property re-evaluation means taxes will go up.

"That is the farthest thing from the truth," Marrano said. "Your taxes are increased because the various governments are spending more."

For example, the Town of Tonawanda hasn't done a property re-evaluation since the 1980s, Marrano said. But that doesn't mean that residents are paying the same property taxes they did four decades ago. The tax rates change based on the tax levy, or the amount a municipality needs to raise from property taxes.

But Borek said as long as municipalities like Cheektowaga continue calculating their property values this way and get away with it, there's no reason a town would ever pay again to do a reassessment.

"When they don't do re-evaluations, they use this invalid method," Borek said.

Cheektowaga conducted full reassessments in 2021 and 2022, after Borek sued the town over similar allegations in 2020.

According to Borek's lawsuit, Cheektowaga has over-assessed homes by $53 million total and under-assessed others by $167.7 million total.

Marrano said even with a full re-evaluation, people are still under and overtaxed.

"Generally the rule of thumb is when you do a re-evaluation, a third of those people will pay less in taxes because they were probably overvalued," Marrano said. "A third of the people will pay probably fairly similar taxes and a third of the people may pay more because their share of the pie should be larger."