As Cheektowaga continues to grapple with an influx of asylum-seekers living in hotels in the community, the town has hired an outside law firm that has successfully represented another community that did not want migrants living in hotels in its town long-term.

During a previous Cheektowaga Town Board meeting on Aug. 9, board members announced their plan to pursue legal action against New York City for sending asylum-seekers to the town.

Cheektowaga officials are arguing that the three hotels being used as long-term housing for asylees are in violation of town code because they are essentially acting as homeless shelters, which are not permitted under town zoning laws. Two other municipalities in New York State – Orangetown in Rockland County and Salinas in Onondaga County – presented similar arguments as Cheektowaga's in court and were granted temporary restraining orders prohibiting hotels from housing asylum-seekers.

During Tuesday's meeting, the board unanimously approved a resolution to hire Keane and Beane, P.C. to represent the town in this matter going forward. The White Plains law firm represented the town of Orangetown in its court case.

The town will pay the law firm $300 an hour for partner attorneys and $265 an hour for associate attorneys, according to the resolution.

Around 570 asylum-seekers are living in three hotels in Cheektowaga. Since June, more than a dozen busloads of asylum-seekers have traveled to Western New York from New York City because the city is running out of room for the tens of thousands of asylees sent from the country’s southern border.

During the Aug. 9 meeting, the board approved a resolution authorizing the town's code enforcement office to inspect the three hotels housing asylum-seekers for any code violations.

The code enforcement office completed the inspection, but the Town Board did not discuss the findings during Tuesday's meeting due to the pending litigation, Supervisor Diane Benczkowski said.

"The Town Board is looking to proceed with (legal) action," Benczkowski said. "We are going to do it. But we are in the early stages right now."

Meanwhile, the more than 200 migrants residing in one of the hotels, on Dingens Street, will be moved to a hotel in Amherst sometime this week, Benczkowski said Tuesday during the meeting.

Some Cheektowaga residents have expressed concern about the presence of migrants in their community, especially since two asylum-seekers were arrested this month on felony sex-crimes charges.

As a result, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz demanded New York City Mayor Eric Adams pause sending more asylum-seekers to Erie County and promised that migrants would be moved out of the Dingens Street hotel. The National Guard is providing security at the three hotels.

A spokesperson for Poloncarz said Monday that the asylees living in the Dingens Street hotel will be moved before the end of the week, but did not specify where their new homes would be. The new hotel needs some small repairs to make it safe for children, according to the county executive's office.

As of Wednesday morning, the asylum-seekers had not been moved to Amherst, communications coordinator Jessica O'Neil said in an email to The Buffalo News. The town of Amherst does "not know if they will be coming and/or how many if they are relocated to Amherst."

Benczkowski acknowledged that Cheektowaga residents want answers as to what's going on with the asylum-seekers in the community, but urged residents to give the town time to work through the legal process.

If the asylum-seekers from the Dingens Street hotel are moved to Amherst, any children living there would enroll in the Sweet Home Central School District, Benczkowski said.

Sweet Home Superintendent Michael Ginestre did not address whether any of the children would be headed there, but in a written statement, said: "What I can say is that any school-age child that resides in Sweet Home is a Panther, and is absolutely welcome in our District. All students at Sweet Home have access to our full array of resources and our incredible faculty and staff."

Around 120 school-age asylum-seeker children are living in Western New York. Last week, Maryvale School District Superintendent Joseph D’Angelo said the district is preparing to educate 66 asylum-seeker students across all grade levels.

Erie County Republican Chairman Michael Kracker blasted Poloncarz and other Democratic leaders over the lack of transparency in their "migrant crisis plan," calling it "as clear as mud."

Amherst Republican Committee Chairman Brian Rusk called on Democratic leaders to "strongly condemn this proposal for illegal migrants to be housed in Amherst at this time."

The asylum-seekers living in the Cheektowaga hotels have temporary, legal status in the United States while their asylum petitions are pending. The costs for transportation, housing, food and other resettlement expenses for the migrants sheltered in Western New York are being paid for by New York City and coordinated through a government contractor called DocGo. Local refugee resettlement organizations, such as Jericho Road and Journey’s End, are handling intake and helping with immigration legal assistance.

Buffalo News reporter Sandra Tan contributed to this report.