Cheektowaga did not sign up to be the focal point in Western New York for the national debate over immigration, but with more than 500 asylum seekers sent to the town from New York City, that is what it has become.

The same day authorities said a man from Venezuela seeking asylum committed rape in front of a child in a Cheektowaga hotel, the Town Board said it is considering legal action against New York City for sending asylum seekers to live in hotels in the town.

Poloncarz: Erie County won't declare emergency to block asylum-seekers "Not only is such an order illegal under Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it is morally repugnant," Poloncarz said in a statement he posted to Twitter.

Following in the footsteps of other municipalities in central and downstate New York, the town is arguing that the three hotels being used as long-term housing for asylees are in violation of town code because they are essentially acting as homeless shelters, which they are not permitted or zoned for.

The town could seek a temporary restraining order through the court system to prevent New York City officials from sending more migrants to Cheektowaga.

“All we want to do is make sure these asylum seekers are safe,” Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski said Tuesday during a town board meeting. “That’s the reasoning for this resolution, is to make sure that they’re safe.”

But a Cheektowaga code enforcement official said the town routinely has people staying in hotels for extended periods, in violation of the code town officials now want to enforce. And Justin Mazzola, the deputy director of research for Amnesty International USA, said actions such as what the town is pursing “really does show the xenophobia in some of these communities.”

Since June, more than a dozen busloads of asylum seekers have traveled to Western New York from New York City because the city is running out of room for the tens of thousands of asylees sent from the country’s southern border.

According to the town code, a hotel is defined as “a building or group of buildings, whether detached or in connected units, used as individual sleeping or dwelling units designed primarily for transient automobile travelers and providing accessory off-street parking facilities.” If a person lives in a dwelling for more than 30 consecutive days, they are considered a permanent resident under New York State law.

Since the asylees are living in the hotels for extended periods of time, they cannot be considered transient, and, therefore, the hotels are violating town code, the town is arguing.

The hotels should have to contact the town to “ensure their buildings meet the needs of non-transient residents and fully comply with Town Codes, and none of these businesses have registered as rental properties or demonstrated compliance to the applicable laws,” the resolution reads.

Addressing the Town Board, Supervising Code Enforcement Officer Richard Coburn said it is not uncommon for construction workers who come to work in Western New York to stay at local hotels for extended periods of time, sometimes up to nine months. The town has never investigated a hotel for allowing extended stays in the past, Coburn said.

“This is the first time that it’s been brought to my attention that we do not allow extended stays in the hotels greater than 30 days,” Coburn said.

The resolution – which was unanimously adopted – authorizes the town’s code enforcement office to inspect the properties and give a report to the board by Aug. 18. After that, the town attorney can pursue legal action to bar more asylum seekers from coming to Cheektowaga.

“I feel we need to put the mayor of New York City on notice that we, the Town of Cheektowaga, is in control of our own town, and that he needs to respect the Cheektowaga Town Code,” Benczkowski said. “He either acts immediately to correct this unlawful act or we go to court.”

Other municipalities in the state have successfully received temporary restraining orders from courts to block New York City from sending asylum seekers to their communities.

In May, the town of Orangetown in Rockland County argued that a local hotel was in violation of local zoning laws for housing migrants for extended periods of time. A state Supreme Court justice granted a preliminary injunction prohibiting the hotel from housing non-transient guests, according to reporting from The Journal News.

A judge in Onondaga County approved a similar order from the town of Salinas, which sued a local hotel for housing asylees in opposition to the town’s zoning laws, The Post-Standard reported.

Mazzola, whose research includes refugee and immigrant rights, said the chaos this situation has created shows that New York City can’t handle this influx of migrants. The issue requires a unified state and federal response, he said.

“People like to point out that our immigration system is broken, yet the federal government pretty much refuses to fix it,” Mazzola said. “And that’s what’s leading to these issues now. People seeking safety and security here in the U.S., seeking asylum, are just basically shipped around the country. Unfortunately, this is what happens.”

Local legislators say they have been shut out by the county and state government officials making decisions about the asylum seekers.

“They didn’t tell us, they didn’t ask us,” Benczkowski said of officials in New York City. “We could’ve checked into this ahead of time to make sure that these hotels could really handle these people coming in. Nobody gave us notice. They just said they were shipping them here. So now, they’re here 30 days, and they need to abide by our laws.”

Asylum seekers have temporary, legal status in the United States while their asylum petitions are pending.

The costs for transportation, housing, food and other resettlement expenses for the migrants sheltered in Cheektowaga are being paid for by New York City and coordinated through a government contractor called DocGo. Local refugee resettlement organizations, such as Jericho Road and Journey’s End, are handling intake and helping with immigration legal assistance.

Police contact with asylum seekers

Since the first asylum seekers arrived in Cheektowaga, some in the community have been concerned about their presence, and don’t want them staying there.

Residents have brought forward questions and concerns about health and safety in the community, where migrant children will attend school and who is footing the bill for the asylees in Western New York.

During the Town Board meeting, Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould said the Police Department has had “very few interactions with asylum seekers.”

On July 16, police arrested an asylum seeker for shoplifting at the Walden Galleria, Gould said.

Following that incident, two other people were arrested for shoplifting. One of those people later “caused a disturbance” at the hotel and has since been removed from the asylum seeker program,” Gould said.

“The company that is operating (DocGo) has assured me that if there’s anybody that we interact with in a violent nature, or is causing repeated problems in our community, that they will transport them back to New York City and remove them from their program,” Gould said.

Another asylum seeker, Jesus D. Guzman-Bermudez, 26, was arrested and charged last week after he was accused of raping a woman in the hotel in the presence of a 3-year-old child.

He was held without bail, and a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Prosecutors said the victim and the suspect know each other.

The sexual assault “did not involve anyone from the public,” Gould said.