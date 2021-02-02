Cheektowaga airport hotel changes hands; European test company buys Amherst building

Plans call for investing at least $500,000 into the courtyard and lobby, a pair of elevators, a fireplace, and some other cosmetic changes such as laminate hardwood floors. But it won't require millions of dollars, Stephen said.

"The Holiday Inn's always been a great hotel," he said. "We're just tweaking it up, little steps at a time."

The hotel already has a large banquet hall, but Stephen plans to open a new restaurant by May or June, to replace longtime occupant Max's Classic American Grill. And while it has a fitness facility and an indoor hot tub, the new owners are ditching the outdoor pool, which will be filled in.

"We’re going to make the courtyard into something really special," Stephen said. "We’re pretty excited about that property, but we have to reinvent ourselves. It’s going to be super successful."

Perets, the former owner, had purchased the hotel in late 2019 for $3.7 million from an affiliate of LNR Partners. LNR, a Miami Beach-based special loan servicer, had taken possession of the hotel for $1 million in January 2017 after foreclosing on a prior $7.7 million mortgage from U.S. Bank to Buffalo-based Hart Hotels.