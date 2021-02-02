Cheektowaga airport hotel changes hands; European test company buys Amherst building

A Clarence developer has added an airport hotel to his holdings after the prior owner's hopes failed to materialize.
Paul Stephen's Stephen Development bought the Holiday Inn Buffalo International Airport last week from Avi Perets of Los Angeles.
Stephen Hospitality paid $4.12 million to Perets' DSM California for the 207-room hotel at 4600 Genesee St., following an online auction conducted in November. That's about $19,000 per room, much lower than average for a hotel, which is part of what attracted Stephen.
Even more so, though, it's right next door to the Sleep Inn and Suites Buffalo Airport in Cheektowaga, an 86-room hotel which Stephen built in 1997. That gives the developer a total of nearly 300 rooms on the same side of Genesee as the airport itself, for easier access by hotel guests than from the array of hotels on the other side of the busy, divided street. Both remained open throughout the pandemic.
"That is the closest hotel to the airport," Stephen said. "You’re a minute away. You’re not going to get stuck in traffic and lines."
The 5.2-acre property features a two-story, 114,147-square-foot building, constructed in 1968, with 278 parking spaces. The developer has already dropped the Holiday Inn affiliation to go independent, as the Buffalo Airport Hotel.
Plans call for investing at least $500,000 into the courtyard and lobby, a pair of elevators, a fireplace, and some other cosmetic changes such as laminate hardwood floors. But it won't require millions of dollars, Stephen said.
"The Holiday Inn's always been a great hotel," he said. "We're just tweaking it up, little steps at a time."
The hotel already has a large banquet hall, but Stephen plans to open a new restaurant by May or June, to replace longtime occupant Max's Classic American Grill. And while it has a fitness facility and an indoor hot tub, the new owners are ditching the outdoor pool, which will be filled in.
"We’re going to make the courtyard into something really special," Stephen said. "We’re pretty excited about that property, but we have to reinvent ourselves. It’s going to be super successful."
Perets, the former owner, had purchased the hotel in late 2019 for $3.7 million from an affiliate of LNR Partners. LNR, a Miami Beach-based special loan servicer, had taken possession of the hotel for $1 million in January 2017 after foreclosing on a prior $7.7 million mortgage from U.S. Bank to Buffalo-based Hart Hotels.
Perets, who said at the time that he had long dreamed of getting into the hospitality business, was attracted by its location and size. At the time of his purchase, it was assessed at $5 million. He brought in new management, planned a fresh vision for it, and even considered moving to Buffalo.
But he said last fall that his plans and situation had changed, and he needed to focus more time on his parents and children.
The hotel marks the latest expansion by the suburban-focused family business, which owns an eclectic group of properties and businesses, including Intertech Digital Entertainment, a Dish franchise on South Transit Road in Lockport. The company is owned by Paul and Jim Stephen.
They also own Stephen Homes, which has various rental properties; Willow Square, a mixed-use development in Clarence; the Rock Garden Court Hotel in Clarence; town home communities Chalets at Red Rock and Rock Garden Properties; Green Kangaroo Self-Storage in Newstead; the Rock Oak Estates, Lakeside Park and Silver Village manufactured-housing communities in Clarence, Dunkirk and Silver Creek; and the Clarence Car Wash.
And they've started work in the City of Buffalo as well, with a new eight-unit mixed-use project at East Eagle Street and Michigan Avenue, and plans for another conversion project on Elm Street.
In other large recent deals:
• Noco Energy Corp. affiliate Noco Enterprises completed its purchase of the Shanor Electric Supply properties in Tonawanda and Orchard Park, paying $2.717 million for Shanor's contractor showroom, distribution center and offices at 1276 Military Road and another $805,000 for the retail store and showroom at 3605 N. Buffalo Road. Noco acquired the electric distributor and lighting supply company for an undisclosed price in January – on top of the real estate – and plans to expand the business, which dates to 1958.
• Uniland Development Co. sold an office building at 10 Hazelwood Drive in Amherst to Eurofins Scientific, a 33-year-old publicly traded group of international life sciences companies and testing laboratories, with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company's Eurofins TestAmerica Buffalo, part of the conglomerate's environmental testing business, already operates out of the 31,564-square-foot building, which was constructed in 1986 on 3.73 acres.
• A Huntsville, Ala.-based retail real estate developer, the Broadway Group, has sold a new Dollar General store at 3230-3236 Walden Ave. in Depew to investor Mohamed Alsibae's Alsibae Properties I of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., for $1.82 million. Broadway Group built the store on a 0.12-acre corner lot that was formerly home to Fran's Diner.
• Bridgestone Retail Operations, a Nashville-based subsidiary of Japanese tire and auto parts manufacturer Bridgestone Corp., paid $1.55 million to purchase the Firestone auto repair facility at 3893 Maple Road in Amherst from SMBC Leasing & Finance of New York City. SMBC is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., which – like Bridgestone – is based in Tokyo. Firestone is owned by Bridgestone.
• Rotisserie chicken restaurant operator Boston Market Corp. of Golden, Colo., bought its restaurant at 4185 Maple Road in Amherst from San Diego-based Realty Income Corp.'s O Chk Inc. for $1.15 million.