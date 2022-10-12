Checks are on the way for people eligible for additional state tax credits

The checks will be in the mail soon for about 1.8 million New Yorkers eligible for additional child and earned income tax credits, the State Department of Taxation and Finance announced.

Most of the checks should arrive by the end of the month, officials said in a press release.

A total of $475 million is being sent to taxpayers who received either an Empire State child credit, a New York State earned income credit or a non-custodial parent earned income credit on their 2021 state tax returns. The checks will be sent automatically. Taxpayers do not need to take any action.

"The average payment is about $270 for each recipient," Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Amanda Hiller said.

Eligible taxpayers must have filed their state return by April 18 or had a valid time extension. The extra payment will not have to be reported on income tax returns, officials said.