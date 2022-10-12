 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Checks are on the way for people eligible for additional state tax credits

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The checks will be in the mail soon for about 1.8 million New Yorkers eligible for additional child and earned income tax credits, the State Department of Taxation and Finance announced.

Most of the checks should arrive by the end of the month, officials said in a press release.

A total of $475 million is being sent to taxpayers who received either an Empire State child credit, a New York State earned income credit or a non-custodial parent earned income credit on their 2021 state tax returns. The checks will be sent automatically. Taxpayers do not need to take any action.

"The average payment is about $270 for each recipient," Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Amanda Hiller said.

Eligible taxpayers must have filed their state return by April 18 or had a valid time extension. The extra payment will not have to be reported on income tax returns, officials said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four killed, one seriously injured in Niagara County crash

Four killed, one seriously injured in Niagara County crash

Four people were killed and one person was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday at the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road in the Town of Royalton in Niagara County, according to State Police in Lockport.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘When will it be over?’: Desperate Ukrainian civilians trapped on the front line

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News