Chautauqua officials warn of flooded roadways

Chautauqua County officials are warning motorists to exercise caution for the next 24 to 48 hours because of the potential for flooded roadways and bridges.

“The County is experiencing flooding in areas that are not typical for this time of year,” Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel said in a news release. “Motorists are reminded to not drive through flooded roads and streets and should be on the lookout for unexpected temporary road closures.”

About 35 to 40 people were evacuated from a mobile home park in Bemus Point as heavy rains caused flooding along Bemus Creek and it emptied into Chautauqua Lake today.

The flooding started around 3:30 p.m., and residents were returned to their homes at Shore Acres Mobile Home Park within several hours, according to Randy Edwards, third assistant chief of the Bemus Point Fire Volunteer Fire Department.

