Programming and training at the Chautauqua Opera Company, the nation’s oldest continuous summer opera company, will be dramatically scaled back to help close the Chautauqua Institution’s projected funding shortfall.

Full-scale opera productions, a staple at Chautauqua since 1927, will be eliminated starting in 2024. Instead, stripped-down operas, in a workshop format, will be presented starting in 2025.

The company’s competitive, fully professional young artist program – with singers working with composers, dramatists and librettists – will be slashed. There will be slots for eight students, down from 24.

Production jobs for sets, costumes and lighting, among other backstage positions, will also be gone.

“This is heartbreaking,” said Jane Gross, whose name adorns the opera center. “The Chautauqua Opera Company’s value to the greater opera community of North America and the world is almost incalculable. People who have been through that program work all over the world and have been doing so for decades and decades.”

Opera singer David Crawford also expressed his alarm.

“Since my debut at the Metropolitan Opera in 2007, I have sung in almost 400 performances there,” Crawford said in a statement, forwarded by Gross. “But I can 100% say I would have never been there without the Chautauqua Opera experience.”

Michael Hill, the institution’s president, told The Buffalo News that the cuts are meant to reduce an anticipated $3.5 million budget gap in 2024 driven, in part, by a decline in the institution’s overall attendance.

Opera will take the biggest hit, he said, because of its significant decline in attendance.

Last year’s cost of the Chautauqua Opera Company and Conservatory was $1.3 million, with $300,000 coming from endowments and less than $100,000 from ticket sales. That left the institution picking up the rest.

Subsidizing the opera has always been accepted as necessary, dating to the program’s start when Calvin Coolidge was in the White House.

That is no longer the case.

Hill said “around $700,000” will be cut from the opera program, along with $1.2 million in cuts in other areas of the institution, to avoid the anticipated deficit. He expects $1.6 million in revenue from new initiatives and philanthropy.

“My heart hurts anytime we have to do changes like this,” Hill said. “I so profoundly respect the history and tradition that has been built up around our opera program. Yet, the reality of preparing a cultural organization for what a post-pandemic world will look like is not unique to Chautauqua.”

Not enough attendance

The board of trustees last year asked for a three-year financial plan, Hill said.

Some cuts have already been made, but not like the ones coming.

The opera company’s “Sweeney Todd” is drawing “really robust audiences,” said Steven Osgood, the opera’s general and artistic director. “The Tragedy of Carmen” is also being presented this summer. But the company was instructed in December to cancel a third production, “Intimate Apparel,” which had already been cast and staffed.

“We’re not making a value judgment about opera,” Hill said. “We’re putting what we can responsibly do in the context of all the programming we do at Chautauqua.”

The move from classic to new opera “mirrors what you are seeing in other companies and venues,” Hill added.

Opera sales declined from 2,856 tickets in pre-pandemic 2019, with an average of 348 per performance, to 1,761 tickets in 2022, for an average of 265 per performance. Theater attendance also fell, from 198 tickets per performance in 2019 to 136 in 2022, though the total theater revenue was nearly four times higher, thanks to more performances.

Deborah Sunya Moore, Chautauqua’s senior vice president and chief programming officer, called the opera cuts “extremely painful.”

But the art form’s declining popularity cannot be overlooked, she said.

“It’s a result of not enough people coming to opera, compared to the rest of the programs at Chautauqua,” Moore said.

The privately run Chautauqua Institution, which began in Mayville 1874 on the banks of Chautauqua Lake, is promoted as a 750-acre sanctuary for learning and contemplation. With Victorian-era buildings on landscaped grounds, Chautauqua is known for its forums and speakers on current affairs, culture, science and religion, as well as for its theater, symphony, dance and opera.

Judith Claire, president of the Chautauqua Opera Guild, said she understands the need for fiscal responsibility, but calls the cuts “extraordinarily sad.”

‘Unfortunately, things did not bounce back the way people anticipated due to Covid,” Claire said. “All arts organizations are struggling everywhere – opera, theater, ballet – and many have folded or are dramatically reducing their programs.”

It is a bitter pill to swallow, Claire said, even more so with the Opera Guild’s 50th anniversary and the institution’s 125th anniversary coming next year.

“Guild members want to see grand opera and are used to seeing large-scale productions,” she said. “We have an extraordinary staff for opera professionals of the greatest caliber.”

Opera enthusiasts at Chautauqua are taking the news hard, Claire said.

“Some of our members are sincerely heartbroken. I have had people sobbing on my shoulder,” she said. “Others are angry and upset and want to walk away because they are so upset.”

Claire said she understands the emphasis on modern opera.

“Modern opera is the only thing that is selling well to the public nationally, and all places that are not folding are moving more and more toward new works, which are bringing in young people,” she said.

‘Challenging needle to thread’ Osgood said he is hobbled by the small opera budget he has been asked to work with.

“With the limited budget they are proposing for the 2024 season, 2025 and the foreseeable future, we don’t have the capacity to produce opera,” Osgood said.

There will be a production, “Summer Place,” in 2024 to celebrate Chautauqua’s 150th anniversary.

Osgood said he is working to make the program artistically and educationally rewarding for young artists.

“It is a really challenging needle to thread,” he said. “But I’m not going to be the person who says, ‘No. Just shut us down.’ “

Osgood said that next year the company will produce one and maybe two site-specific, scaled down operas, followed by no opera productions in 2025 and beyond.

This year saw the shutdown of the visual arts program as a cost-savings. Moore said it will return next year with a new artistic director.

The theater company, like the opera company, also had one main stage show eliminated this year, but the expectation is for it to be reinstated.

The institution did away with a resident ballet company, the Charlotte Ballet, several years ago, which was replaced by a variety of ballet companies that present performances and workshops.

The Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra has also been downsized from 74 positions to 64.

The focus of the opera program, despite the cuts, will be on training young artists, Moore said.

Opera repertoire on the amphitheater stage with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra is expected, along with the workshopped new operas in 2025.

But Gross said the workshops pale in comparison with full-scale opera productions.

“A workshop presentation is singers on book, at music stands with a pianist,” Gross said. “We are used to a fully staged, full theatrical presentation with a full orchestra – costumes, lighting, set design, makeup, wigs, action, direction. I would compare what’s being proposed to being permitted to watch the making of the sausage without having the opportunity to receive it fully cooked, with its aromas and flavors and beautiful presentation.”