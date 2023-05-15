Two boater safety courses will be offered next month by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The first, on June 10, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Turner Community Center, 4840 West Lake Road, Chautauqua. The second will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 17 in the Lawson Center, 73 Lakeside Drive, Bemus Point. For registration and more information, visit the sheriff's webpage at sheriff.us.

New York State requires all operators of motorized vessels born after Jan. 1, 1983, to have a boater safety certificate. Operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1978, will need to have the certificate next year.

Certificates will be required of everyone operating a motorized vessel, regardless of age, by Jan. 1, 2025.

People of all ages operating a jet ski or personal watercraft already are required to have boater safety certificates.