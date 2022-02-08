Chautauqua County man gets 10 years for burglary with sexual motivation

A Chautauqua County man has been sentenced by Chautauqua County Court Justice David W. Foley to 10 years in state prison and 20 years of post-release supervision following his conviction on second-degree burglary with a sexual motivation, according to the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.
It is the second violent felony conviction within 10 years for Kevin Pattyson, 31, making him a predicate felon.
The conviction is the result of an incident that occurred in June 2021.
The investigation of the case was completed and the arrest of Pattyson was conducted by New York State Police.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.