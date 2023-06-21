Chautauqua County Clerk Larry Barmore has issued a warning about a possible scam after several residents complained about unsolicited offers by mail to buy their property.

Barmore said the offer comes from Admiral Realty LLC, owned by a man in Miami, Fla., and proposes to buy the property sight unseen.

"They send you an offer to purchase that is very generous and ask to have it signed and returned within three days or the offer is rescinded,” Barmore noted.

He said records show that Admiral Realty owns no property in Chautauqua County and that other county clerks told him the same thing. He noted that there is limited information on Admiral Realty's social media pages.

"It is our belief that this is not a legitimate company or offer and one would be wise to throw the offer in the trash,” Barmore said. “What confuses some people is the offer of a certified check upon signing. A certified check is easier to forge than a twenty-dollar bill and most of the forgeries are drawn on banks that do not exist. Our advice: When in doubt, throw it out.”

– Dale Anderson