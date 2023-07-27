The Chautauqua Area Regional Transit System, also known as CARTS, has rebranded itself CHQ Transit as part of a modernization initiative that includes updating its fleet with new buses and trolley cars, agency officials announced on Thursday.

The buses were purchased through a $826,900 matching grant from the State Department of Transportation. The agency also received additional grant funding to help pay for three hybrid trolleys, which are expected to be on the roads by next season, officials said.

The nine new buses in CHQ's fleet of 35 have already been wrapped with the new colorful logo, which represents the varying routes the transit system already has in place.

Four of the nine new buses will be on the roads by Friday. More will be be deployed by the end of next week. Existing buses should display the new name by the end of September, officials said.

CHQ Transit also will be looking to hire consultants to help improve existing routes countywide.