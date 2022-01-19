 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles Incorvaia, Allentown's 'Bubble Man,' dies at 75
0 comments
top story

Charles Incorvaia, Allentown's 'Bubble Man,' dies at 75

Support this work for $1 a month
Out and About in Western New York: April

Chuck Incorvaia, affectionately known by his neighbors as the Allentown Bubble Man, blows bubbles from the window of his apartment over the Elmwood-Allen intersection, Monday, April 6, 2020.

 By Derek Gee/Buffalo News

May 8, 1946  – Jan. 18, 2022

Charles "Chuck" Incorvaia, affectionately known to many residents of Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood as the "Bubble Man," died Tuesday, his brother, James Incorvaia, owner of Jim's Steakout, confirmed Wednesday.

Charles Incorvaia was 75.

'Mr. Bubbles' spreads good cheer

Charles “Bubble Man” Incorvaia could be called the eyes of Allentown, he sees so much from his apartment high above Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue. What really catches his eye are the reactions of the people who see the bubbles Incorvaia makes shooting from his window and floating down through the air — day after day, week after week

"He was a private person. He didn't get out much. He was a disabled veteran. He passed away in his sleep last night. He was the Bubble Man," James Incorvaia said in a brief telephone interview with The Buffalo News.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Jim's Steakout posted a message on Twitter on Wednesday announcing Mr. Incorvaia's death.

"For decades, he would make everyone smile by blowing bubbles out of his window above our Jim's Steakout location on Allen & Elmwood," the tweet reads. "Doesn't matter the time of day. If you found yourself on that corner and looked up, you'd see bubbles showered down on Allen St from the early morning to the late night."

Mr. Incorvaia was born in Buffalo and grew up on the city's West Side, where he attended Holy Cross School. He was a graduate of Burgard Senior High School.

He enlisted in the Navy and served on an ammunitions ship off the coast of Cuba, according to his brother.

"Chuck was proud to have served our country in the U.S. Military. He was interviewed many times over the years by different TV stations, newspapers and even the Library Of Congress, who has the story of Chuck's fun 'hobby' listed in their archives. The Buffalo News once called him the 'Eyes Of The Neighborhood' because of how he is always keeping an eye on everything that is happening down below," Jim's Steakout tweeted.

His family is planning a celebration of his life in the spring, James Incorvaia said. In addition, the family will be as setting up a fund to raise money for the Buffalo Veterans Administration Medical Center in his name. 

In addition to his brother, he is survived by a son, Christopher, and a sister, Roseann Ross.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden calls on Fed to fight inflation

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News