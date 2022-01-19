Charles Incorvaia, Allentown's 'Bubble Man,' dies at 75

May 8, 1946 – Jan. 18, 2022
Charles "Chuck" Incorvaia, affectionately known to many residents of Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood as the "Bubble Man," died Tuesday, his brother, James Incorvaia, owner of Jim's Steakout, confirmed Wednesday.
Charles Incorvaia was 75.
Charles “Bubble Man” Incorvaia could be called the eyes of Allentown, he sees so much from his apartment high above Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue. What really catches his eye are the reactions of the people who see the bubbles Incorvaia makes shooting from his window and floating down through the air — day after day, week after week
"He was a private person. He didn't get out much. He was a disabled veteran. He passed away in his sleep last night. He was the Bubble Man," James Incorvaia said in a brief telephone interview with The Buffalo News.
Jim's Steakout posted a message on Twitter on Wednesday announcing Mr. Incorvaia's death.
"For decades, he would make everyone smile by blowing bubbles out of his window above our Jim's Steakout location on Allen & Elmwood," the tweet reads. "Doesn't matter the time of day. If you found yourself on that corner and looked up, you'd see bubbles showered down on Allen St from the early morning to the late night."
Mr. Incorvaia was born in Buffalo and grew up on the city's West Side, where he attended Holy Cross School. He was a graduate of Burgard Senior High School.
He enlisted in the Navy and served on an ammunitions ship off the coast of Cuba, according to his brother.
"Chuck was proud to have served our country in the U.S. Military. He was interviewed many times over the years by different TV stations, newspapers and even the Library Of Congress, who has the story of Chuck's fun 'hobby' listed in their archives. The Buffalo News once called him the 'Eyes Of The Neighborhood' because of how he is always keeping an eye on everything that is happening down below," Jim's Steakout tweeted.
His family is planning a celebration of his life in the spring, James Incorvaia said. In addition, the family will be as setting up a fund to raise money for the Buffalo Veterans Administration Medical Center in his name.
In addition to his brother, he is survived by a son, Christopher, and a sister, Roseann Ross.